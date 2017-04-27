MUSIC: Chezzy Benny – Collat

Heavy Bass Music frontline act, Chezzy Benny follows up his previous singles “Holiday” featuring Gaga Crazy singer, Chuddy K and “Masarati” with this new track titled “Collat”, produced by Abuja based hitmaker, Dannyjoesbeatz.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Chezzy-Benny-_-Collat-_-Prod-By-Dannyjoesbeatz.mp3

Bio:

Ezigbo Chisom Benjamin popularly known as Chezzy Benny is a Nigerian singer, songwriter and stage actor. Born in the ancient city of Kano, Chezzy Benny studied Theatre Arts at the University of Abuja. He started his professional music career with the release of his debut single “Holiday” featuring Gaga Crazy singer, Chuddy K in February 2016. Holiday became a radio hit around Northern Nigeria and was on radio charts on Cool FM Abuja, Raypower FM Abuja, Cool FM Kano, Wazobia FM Abuja, Rhythm FM Abuja, Hot FM Abuja and Raypower Jos. In September 2016, Chezzy Benny released Masarati which is also a popular hit with radio stations all over the north.

