MUSIC: Da’iyke ft. Oritsefemi – TestiMony

Rising music star, Da’iyke born Samuel Ikechukwu Onyebuchi is here with new single titled ‘TestiMony’ featuring star singer, Oritsefemi.

The South Africa based Da’iyke ready for the music industry. Watch out for him!

Listen and share.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Da-Iyke-Testimony_prod_by_Bmj.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

