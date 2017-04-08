MUSIC: Deetwo trypes – Roll Up (Prod. by Teemix)
Emerging Rapper, “Deetwo trypes” is a triple threat, a singer, rapper and songwriter . Born Damilare Ogedengbe is a graduate of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta.
Roll up is a danceable tune mixed with the alkayida blend of style, its produced by @beatsbyteemix
Follow Deetwo trypes on all his social media platforms @Deetwotrypes
This tune is a certified banger and suitable to all ears. Enjoy!!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Deetwo trypes – Roll Up (Prod. by Teemix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG