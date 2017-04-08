MUSIC: Deetwo trypes – Roll Up (Prod. by Teemix)

Emerging Rapper, “Deetwo trypes” is a triple threat, a singer, rapper and songwriter . Born Damilare Ogedengbe is a graduate of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta.

Roll up is a danceable tune mixed with the alkayida blend of style, its produced by @beatsbyteemix

Follow Deetwo trypes on all his social media platforms @Deetwotrypes

This tune is a certified banger and suitable to all ears. Enjoy!!

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Deetwo-trypes-Roll-Up.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

