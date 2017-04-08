Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Deetwo trypes – Roll Up (Prod. by Teemix)

Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Emerging Rapper, “Deetwo trypes” is a triple threat, a singer, rapper and songwriter . Born Damilare Ogedengbe is a graduate of Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Roll up is a danceable tune mixed with the alkayida blend of style, its produced by @beatsbyteemix

Follow Deetwo trypes on all his social media platforms @Deetwotrypes

This tune is a certified banger and suitable to all ears. Enjoy!!

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Deetwo trypes – Roll Up (Prod. by Teemix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.