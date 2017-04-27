Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: E.L – Shape Of You (Afrobeats Remix)

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste E.Lunleashes his cover of Ed Sheeran’s Pop hit single Shape Of You . He titles his Shape Of You (Afrobeat Remix)

The Self-acclaimed King Of Afrobeats and BBNZ recording music artiste E.L, Nailed this new remix as he added the afrobeat power on the Go.

Listen, Download and Enjoy!


 

