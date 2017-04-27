MUSIC: E.L – Shape Of You (Afrobeats Remix)

Award-winning Ghanaian artiste E.Lunleashes his cover of Ed Sheeran’s Pop hit single Shape Of You . He titles his Shape Of You (Afrobeat Remix)

The Self-acclaimed King Of Afrobeats and BBNZ recording music artiste E.L, Nailed this new remix as he added the afrobeat power on the Go.

Listen, Download and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Shape-Of-You-Afrobeats-Remix-E.L.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: E.L – Shape Of You (Afrobeats Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

