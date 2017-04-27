MUSIC: E.L – Shape Of You (Afrobeats Remix)
Award-winning Ghanaian artiste E.Lunleashes his cover of Ed Sheeran’s Pop hit single Shape Of You . He titles his Shape Of You (Afrobeat Remix)
The Self-acclaimed King Of Afrobeats and BBNZ recording music artiste E.L, Nailed this new remix as he added the afrobeat power on the Go.
Listen, Download and Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: E.L – Shape Of You (Afrobeats Remix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!