MUSIC: Efe – Based On Logistics

The 2017 Big Brother Naija winner ‘EFE’ has just released a new single, titled ‘Based on Logistics’. These comes after his media tour roundup and greet with fans and as he also prepares to go for a home coming concert in Jos city, where he grew up.

Based on Logistics was produced by Duktor Sett.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Efe-–-Based-On-Logistics.mp3

