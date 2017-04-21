MUSIC: Emtee – Ghetto Hero

Brand new Joint from South African Finest Rapper – Emtee, he titled this one ‘Ghetto Hero ‘.

The piano heavy piece is a croon about hope, inspiration and becoming something of greatness to the normal kid in the hood. The African Trap king wants to be something like Steve Biko, a perfect reflection for Freedom Month I’d say.

He’s sounding so refined on this joint. I love the layers in the song and that crispness that you’re hearing might just be the magic touch of Don Laka alongside Ruff on production. Makes me curious about the sounds on the new album.

