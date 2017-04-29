MUSIC: Eric – Ambition
Just a few weeks after releasing Pay Me Now, Eric is back again with another sensational hiphop tune called ‘Ambition’. A track forged out of the day to day life of a young hustler whose sole aim is to succeed. Listen up and enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Eric – Ambition appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!