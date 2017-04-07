Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Filinx ft. Nazor C – Game Over (Prod. krizbeatz)

Ibekwe Somto Perterdamian better known as Filinx is an 18 years old pop artiste who hails from Anambra state, Nigeria. He grew up in Nnewi, Dubai and Congo.

He is currently studying business administration in Canadian university in congo.

Filinx is inspired by chris brown and tekno and hopes to change the world positively with his music.

Filinx releases Game over featuring Nazor c as produced by krizbeatz the king of new wave.

