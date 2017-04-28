MUSIC: Gemini Major Ft. Emtee & Frank Casino – Bando

Rudebouy, Gemini Major and Fresh 2 Def unwraps a new offering titled “Bando”. This latest spice features the combined heavyweight feature of Ambitiouz Entertainment‘s Emtee, as well as the act who takes the Whole Thing, Frank Casino.

Having been one of the masterminds of F2D’s “Hall of Fame” album with such catalysts that made for a smash project as “So High” and “Dungeons”; Gemini Major also produced the recently dropped “Do Better” of Major League DJs.

See this:

On “Bando”, Gemini Major got the able lyrical support of Emtee. The “Roll Up” star is still enjoying the waves from “Ghetto Hero” and he brought the bout of dexterity, talent and craft with which he has destroyed such jams as “Washa”, “Avery”, and “We Up”.

Having made certified hit gemini major is creating a perfect blend as he goes switching the tune with the fresh boys from the Hood. here is the latest offering from him which he titled bando, and we love this one.

Without wasting much time check out the brand new single below and share your thoughts using the comment section below!

Listen, Download and enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Gemini-Major-Bando-Ft.-Emtee-Frank-Casino.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

