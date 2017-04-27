MUSIC: Jesse Jagz – New World
Still on the anticipation of “Odysseus” album by Emperor Jagz, Jagga takes as to his new world as he jumped on Nas ‘New world’ single which is off the ‘nastradamus’ album which was released in 1999.
Enjoy below!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Jesse Jagz – New World appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!