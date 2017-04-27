MUSIC: Jesse Jagz – New World

Still on the anticipation of “Odysseus” album by Emperor Jagz, Jagga takes as to his new world as he jumped on Nas ‘New world’ single which is off the ‘nastradamus’ album which was released in 1999.

Enjoy below!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Jesse_Jagz_New_World.mp3

