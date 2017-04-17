MUSIC: Jube Ft. Ink Edwards – Hustle

Nigerian singer, Oritsejubemi Ojuyah, profoundly called by his stage name ‘Jube’ teams up with one of the pioneers of new school wave, Ink Edwards on Joekeyz-produced single, ‘Hustle’.

Jube hails from the northern part of Warri in Delta State, he’s the last born of a family of 14, and he grew up in Lagos State where his environmental factors fine-tuned his music. Jube attended Federal University of Technology Akure where he got his first degree before he proceeded to UNILAG to obtain MSc in information technology few years after.

Having been influenced by legendary musicians like, Chief Ebenezar Obey, Sade Adu, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Lagbaja and Oritzwiliki, the well-schooled and talented Jube serenades with the mixture of soul and jazz over the solid touch of Yoruba indigenous language.

‘Hustle’ is a song that talks about the hard work of man supported by God’s blessings, “Who Jah Bless no man can curse, only God naim fit do am, Oluwa loun gbeniga,” Jube sings, while Ink Edwards amazingly takes his turn to complement Jube’s lyrics by singing about the celebration of blessings showered on them by Oluwa (God).

The song portrays both artistes as masters of language with their impressive blend of Yoruba, English and Pidgin English languages that were used to communicate the lyrics of the song over the appealing beat of Joekeyz to bring out the song’s beauty.

Jube’s new collaborative effort, ‘Hustle’ with Ink Edwards who has successfully carved a niche for himself in the Nigeria Music Industry through his unique style of music, further established the ‘Baddest’ crooner as an artiste who has all it takes to churn out top-notch songs.

Listen to 'Hustle' and check out the official lyrics video below;

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Jube-Ft.-Ink-Edwards-Hustle.mp3

Watch official lyrics video below;

