MUSIC: Jumabee – Amin

Since Jumabee premiered the NMVA nominated song “I MISS GOOD MUSIC” featuring Banky W, Sound Sultan, Niyola and Chigul, he has refused to relent, as he recently dropped the visuals to “DANCE IT”.

Now he’s gone spiritual with “Amin” the energetic music man isn’t relenting and this year seems to be promising for the S2DB entertainment front man.

Amin was produced by Cray Beats.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Jumabee-Amin.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

