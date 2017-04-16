MUSIC: Khaleef Ft. B.O.C & Vond – Hustle

Khaleef, a borno state artist who studied sociology and anthropology in the university of maiduguri is one of the prominent rising stars from the North. A very passionate and talented artist, he’s a dream chaser who is known to be a go getter and an astute hardworker. On this track, he teems up with one of the greatest rappers ever to come from the North; B.O.C, and the legnedary undergorund northern producer (and fellow school mate) vondbeatz to deliver a message about the struggle on the street.

The three acts deliver powerful and motivating lyrics while vondbeatz seals it with an enigmatic hook. As always, the song is masterfully produced by the one and only vondbeatz. Enjoy!!!

Download and Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Khaleef-Ft.-B.O.C-Vond-Hustle.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

