MUSIC: Korrekt ft. Minjin – Sweet Tomato

After a number of hits in 2015 and then pressing further in 2016 with breathtaking singles – INDOMIX Entertainment’s front man and Ukraine-based Afro-pop act – KORREKT comes through with another one! This one is dubbed “SWEETIE TOMATO”, featuring the very talented MINJIN.

Produced by PJAY, Sweetie Tomato is on another level when it comes to musical chemistry and artistry as KORREKT and MINJIN joined forces to create arguably one of the early contenders for 2017 party starters.

This song – “Sweetie Tomato” was created for your listening and dancing pleasure. Listen Up, Vibe to it and Share!

Connect with Korrekt – @OfficialKorrekt on all Social Media Platforms.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Korrekt-ft.-Minjin-Sweetie-Tomato.mp3

