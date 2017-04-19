MUSIC: Louisville x Efe x Blazzy – Base On Logistics

Louisville .O Ataino Snr hails from Ellu Isoko North Local Govt Area Delta State Nigeria.

Born in Warri Delta State. Running the streets of Warri he has experienced and learnt so much that can not be taught in any class rooms.

Music has always been his thing from Adam. As he can vibe slow or fast flows to any beat making it pleasurable to the ears of listeners. He has so much similarities to Curtis Jackson a.k.a 50 cent. From body built, skin color, height, voice to fashion style and this got most people calling him 9ja Fifty.

After dropping SO ON POINT REMIX featuring Erigga November 2013. He was off the mainstream for reasons he didn’t disclose. But LOUISVILLE is back to stay full time like Landlord wey don come back from travel and he has promised not to vanish this time around.

This song is titled with the current trending word in Nigeria “BASED ON LOGISTICS” from EFE the winner of the just completed BIG BROTHER NAIJA SEE GOBE. At the same time hinting about the positive energy emanating from WARRI that is why he used the regular saying of Mr Jollof(doings) DEM GO HEAR WORD. This song is a banger for real and Louisville promised to keep them coming.

Listen Up!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Louisville-x-Efe-x-Blazzy-Base-On-Logistics-.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Louisville x Efe x Blazzy – Base On Logistics appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

