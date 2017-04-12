MUSIC: MC Galaxy – I Pray (Prod. Spellz)

Mc Galaxy is out with his new single titled I PRAY off his forth coming studio album, MMM. I PRAY is guaranteed to get you on your feet from your first listen. Its anticipated to be one of the biggest songs in 2017. Friends and Fans are already jamming to this hot track.

I PRAY is produced by Spellz. Mix & Mastered by Selebobo and Guitar by Fiokee. MMM, the album is out 2nd of May 2017.

Don’t forget to follow #IPRAY and #MMMtheAlbum on social media.

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/MC-Galaxy-I-Pray-prod.-Spellz.mp3

