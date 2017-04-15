MUSIC: Mr H2 – Higher | Igwe
201 ENTERTAINMENT & TEAMH’2 pressent: CHINA BASED Artist – Mr H2, He’s here with a brand new tunes after the successful release of his single ‘Alcohol’ which gained massive acceptance from his fans.
Here he returns with two new singles titled “Higher” and “Igwe”. He wishes his friends & fans, Co-entertainers Happy Easter and blessings with joyous praises and worship in the songs.
Download below and share.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
