MUSIC: Mr H2 – Higher | Igwe

201 ENTERTAINMENT & TEAMH’2 pressent: CHINA BASED Artist – Mr H2, He’s here with a brand new tunes after the successful release of his single ‘Alcohol’ which gained massive acceptance from his fans.

Here he returns with two new singles titled “Higher” and “Igwe”. He wishes his friends & fans, Co-entertainers Happy Easter and blessings with joyous praises and worship in the songs.

Download below and share.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Mr-h2-Higher.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Mr-h2-igwe.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

