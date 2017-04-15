Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Mr H2 – Higher | Igwe

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

201 ENTERTAINMENT & TEAMH’2 pressent: CHINA BASED Artist – Mr H2, He’s here with a brand new tunes after the successful release of his single ‘Alcohol’ which gained massive acceptance from his fans.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Here he returns with two new singles titled “Higher” and “Igwe”. He wishes his friends & fans, Co-entertainers Happy Easter and blessings with joyous praises and worship in the songs.

Download below and share.



Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 


Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Mr H2 – Higher | Igwe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.