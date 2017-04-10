MUSIC: Mstar – Update + Keeping It 100

Mstar “The Beremole and jeje coroner ” is out with TWO hot and I mean “Fire blazing” HOT singles .The crazy entertainer this time showed his true

love for afrobeat in this two hot dynamites ,trust me if you are a lover of afrobeat, this you definitely and I mean definitely will fall in love with..

MSTAR is keeping straight 100s on this..

#Update and #keepingit will definitely get you Vibing all night long.

Working with DOPE producers.. DOCSIDE and MAGIC TUNES..

..

#crazynessizreallyallowed

Connect with Mstar on all social networking site via @mstarbryant



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Mstar-Update.mp3

https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Mstar-Keeping-It-100.mp3

