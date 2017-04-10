MUSIC: Mstar – Update + Keeping It 100
Mstar “The Beremole and jeje coroner ” is out with TWO hot and I mean “Fire blazing” HOT singles .The crazy entertainer this time showed his true
love for afrobeat in this two hot dynamites ,trust me if you are a lover of afrobeat, this you definitely and I mean definitely will fall in love with..
MSTAR is keeping straight 100s on this..
#Update and #keepingit will definitely get you Vibing all night long.
Working with DOPE producers.. DOCSIDE and MAGIC TUNES..
..
#crazynessizreallyallowed
Connect with Mstar on all social networking site via @mstarbryant
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
