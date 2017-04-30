MUSIC: Olaboi – Keregbe
Olaboi, The upcoming star from fachiy misic is taking the music industry by storm with another hit single.
Olaboi who previously dished out a wonder hit SAY YES is back again with a boom, titled KEREGBE, produced by Skelly.
This track is a must listen to for all lovers of good music.
Download and enjoy the bes of what is called good music.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC: Olaboi – Keregbe appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!