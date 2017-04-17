MUSIC: Pakmi – Make Sense (Prod. Nero Sparkz)

Multi-Talented artiste who hails from the Southern part of Nigeria ‘Pakmi’ surprises his fans with the release of latest offering for 2017 which he dubbed ‘MAKE SENSE’ with production credits from ‘NERO SPARKZ’

This sweet tune showcases the versatility ‘PAKMI’ puts in his song.

Download & Enjoy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Pakmi-_-Make-Sense.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

