MUSIC: Peace Pacifik – Egwu Nga (Prod. Tee Y Mix)

Peace aka Pacifik is back again with another banging tune,after the huge success of her previous singles SWEETY LOVI and FALL YAKATA which gathered fans and accolades all over She calls this one EGWU NGA which means the Dance of pride or rather the Dance of confidence

The beat produced by Tee -Y MIX will make you take pride in our culture and heritage and the lyrics makes Peace to stand out and thereby positioning her as one of the best African artists yet to look out for…

Watch this space guys…This lady has got a whole lot more!

Enjoy!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Peace-Pacifik-Egwu-Nga.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Peace Pacifik – Egwu Nga (Prod. Tee Y Mix) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

