Music Producer, Rotimi Akinfenwa Bares It All On How He Juggles Music & Business

CEO of SonG23 Productions, Rotimi Akinfenwa a.ka. Rotimikeys has over a decade experience in music production. He was behind Nikki Laoye’s hit single, ‘Only You’, and also produced the theme song for APC, Nigeria’s ruling party 2015 gubernatorial election campaign in Lagos State. Inspiration Behind SonG23 Productions He is a music producer and businessman with …

The post Music Producer, Rotimi Akinfenwa Bares It All On How He Juggles Music & Business appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

