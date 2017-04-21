Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Music Producer, Rotimi Akinfenwa Bares It All On How He Juggles Music & Business

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

CEO of SonG23 Productions, Rotimi Akinfenwa a.ka. Rotimikeys has over a decade experience in music production. He was behind Nikki Laoye’s hit single, ‘Only You’, and also produced the theme song for APC, Nigeria’s ruling party 2015 gubernatorial election campaign in Lagos State. Inspiration Behind  SonG23 Productions He is a music producer and businessman with …

The post Music Producer, Rotimi Akinfenwa Bares It All On How He Juggles Music & Business appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.