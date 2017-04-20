MUSIC : PSALME – Basket EP
It’s always lit in my city. The Basket Ep is one of the most well put together album i’ve listened to in a while. PSALM E puts together fine fusion of
Afro-Trap, Hip-Hop, and a dash of Afrobeat to create this genius album.The album Features likes of posh and odun. Trust me this one of the best Ep
album have listen to so far
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
The post MUSIC : PSALME – Basket EP appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG