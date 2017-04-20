MUSIC : PSALME – Basket EP

It’s always lit in my city. The Basket Ep is one of the most well put together album i’ve listened to in a while. PSALM E puts together fine fusion of

Afro-Trap, Hip-Hop, and a dash of Afrobeat to create this genius album.The album Features likes of posh and odun. Trust me this one of the best Ep

album have listen to so far



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/PSALME_BETTERDAYS.mp3

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/PSALME_KURA.mp3

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/PSALME_PRICELESS.mp3

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/POETRY.mp3

