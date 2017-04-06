MUSIC: Rodney – Hotspot

Rodney Edemharia AKA Rodney Brown Spades is a talented Rapper, Singer and songwriter. The Lagos based 24 year old Musical artist is the winner of 2014 edition of Naija street champ Talent Hunt. He’s currently signed under “JAMSMYTH MUSIC EMPIRE”.

The multi-talented artist comes through with his first official single under the label titled “HOTSPOT” The Hit single is expected to be a street anthem and a club banger, produced by IAMUNBEATEN. Follow @rodney_bs @jamsmythent.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Rodney-Hotspot.mp3

