MUSIC: Roll D – Fire Dey Go

Roll D real names “Rashidi Haruna” is an Afrobeat Singer & Song Writer who hails from Kwara State Nigeria.

He was Born and raised in Benin, Edo state. Roll D started doing music way back in 2008. He serves us with his debut single titled “Fire Dey Go” produced by Snow,

Mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster. Listen Up!!!



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/fire-dey-go.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

