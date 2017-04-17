Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Roll D – Fire Dey Go

Roll D real names “Rashidi Haruna” is an Afrobeat Singer & Song Writer who hails from Kwara State Nigeria.

He was Born and raised in Benin, Edo state. Roll D started doing music way back in 2008. He serves us with his debut single titled “Fire Dey Go” produced by Snow,

Mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster. Listen Up!!!


 

