MUSIC: Roll D – Fire Dey Go
Roll D real names “Rashidi Haruna” is an Afrobeat Singer & Song Writer who hails from Kwara State Nigeria.
He was Born and raised in Benin, Edo state. Roll D started doing music way back in 2008. He serves us with his debut single titled “Fire Dey Go” produced by Snow,
Mixed and mastered by Zeeno Foster. Listen Up!!!
