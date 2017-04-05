MUSIC: S.O.P – Industreet

This is the theme song for the upcoming television series about the music industry in Africa from Scene one production. Performed by Scene one production artists known as S.O.P- Mo Eazy, Sonorous, Martinsfeelz and Gemstones.



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Industreet-mp-3.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

– Video Trailer

