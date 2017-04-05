Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: S.O.P – Industreet

Posted on Apr 5, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

This is the theme song for the upcoming television series about the music industry in Africa from Scene one production. Performed by Scene one production artists known as S.O.P- Mo Eazy, Sonorous, Martinsfeelz and Gemstones.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

 

– Video Trailer

 

