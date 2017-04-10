MUSIC: Ses2baddyboy – Eastern most wanted
Ses2baddyboy after the release of Selling Dope, Drop another Hot jam titled Eastern Most Wanted. Produced by majorbangz.
Ses2baddyboy is a solo artist signed under Limpopo Entertainment..
Enjoy below!
