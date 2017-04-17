Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Sirlex – International Girl (Prod. By Tee Mode)

Posted on Apr 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

After his previous release “Desire” featuring Niniola & Koker with a follow up nice video which had hot rotations in media houses, Priest Entertainment Act SIRLEX is out with new hit single title “INTERNATIONAL GIRL” song produced by “Tee Mode”

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Download,Share And Enjoy

 

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Sirlex – International Girl (Prod. By Tee Mode) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.