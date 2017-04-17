MUSIC: Sirlex – International Girl (Prod. By Tee Mode)

After his previous release “Desire” featuring Niniola & Koker with a follow up nice video which had hot rotations in media houses, Priest Entertainment Act SIRLEX is out with new hit single title “INTERNATIONAL GIRL” song produced by “Tee Mode”

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Sirlex-International-Girl-Prod-By-Tee-Mode.mp3

