MUSIC: Swazzi ft. Cabo Snoop – Skolo Remix (Prod. Dj Coublon)

Thugluvin Recording act and Skolo crooner Swazzi is out with the remix of his most anticipated single Skolo featuring the Legendary Cabo Snoop from Angola. Cabo Snoop brought a new approach to the song making the remix a hit that will take over Africa.

‘Skolo’ is produced by Dj Coublon with sweet strings by Fiokee and Mastered by Swaps. The Visual is Scheduled to drop in few days time. Connect With Swazzi On Social Media @Officialswazzi.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Swazzi-ft-Cabo-Snoop-Skolo-Remix-Prod-By-Dj-Coublon.mp3

