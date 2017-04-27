Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

MUSIC: Swazzi ft. Cabo Snoop – Skolo Remix (Prod. Dj Coublon)

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Thugluvin Recording act and Skolo crooner Swazzi is out with the remix of his most anticipated single Skolo featuring the Legendary Cabo Snoop from Angola. Cabo Snoop brought a new approach to the song making the remix a hit that will take over Africa.

‘Skolo’ is produced by Dj Coublon with sweet strings by Fiokee and Mastered by Swaps. The Visual is Scheduled to drop in few days time. Connect With Swazzi On Social Media @Officialswazzi.

Listen Up!


 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Swazzi ft. Cabo Snoop – Skolo Remix (Prod. Dj Coublon) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.