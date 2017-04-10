MUSIC: Taye Currency ft. Oritse femi – Taye Currency

The Prolific Fuji Icon, Taye Currency aka Apesin makes a great return to the hip hop music scene after a long break.

The Veteran Fuji Star Taye Currency Thats has Always been Making Waves in the Industry is Back With a New Single Featuring The Musical Taliban Oritse Femi titled “Taye Currency”.

He shows he is still one of the best at what he does.

Check out the “Lah Lah” produced song below!



https://media.360nobs.site.com.ng/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Taye-Currency-ft-Oritse-femi-Taye-Currency.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

