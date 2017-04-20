MUSIC: Tekno – Be (Free Mp3 Download) Audio
Made Men Music signee, Tekno never stops dishing out hit songs to his fans. He has released “Be” produced by Sarz and this tune is spanking hot.
Recall he travelled out of the country yesterday to treat acid flux which had worsened, but that hasn’t stopped him from impressing his people. We wish him well.
DOWNLOAD
This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG