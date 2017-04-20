MUSIC: Tekno – Be (Free Mp3 Download) Audio

Made Men Music signee, Tekno never stops dishing out hit songs to his fans. He has released “Be” produced by Sarz and this tune is spanking hot.

Recall he travelled out of the country yesterday to treat acid flux which had worsened, but that hasn’t stopped him from impressing his people. We wish him well.

DOWNLOAD

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News Today & Top Headlines | Cambells Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

