MUSIC: Tekno – Be (Free Mp3 Download) Audio

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Made Men Music signee, Tekno never stops dishing out hit songs to his fans. He has released “Be” produced by Sarz and this tune is spanking hot.

Recall he travelled out of the country yesterday to treat acid flux which had worsened, but that hasn’t stopped him from impressing his people. We wish him well.

DOWNLOAD

