MUSIC: Terry G Papo – Omo Dada (Omo Iko)

Terry G Papo continues his rebranding with this new single “Omo Dada (Omo Iko)“. It serves as a follow up to last month’s release, “Oba Crown“, his first single in quite some time.

After focusing on growing his personal business ventures, Papo has returned to the very alive musician we all fell in love with over the years. Now, we await the return of the world-famous bell.

