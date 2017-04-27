MUSIC: Wapseddy – Next Level | Igbo Version ft. Drilli

The self acclaimed rookie of this year WAPSEDDY also known as SIIZY came into the wave with his previous banger tittled fagbana ft. Trey tiny sets another pace with his new release titled Nextlevel in two version which he dedicated the second version to his eastern fans for their support.

Listen and enjoy nextlevel in two version from Wapseddy.



https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Next-Level-2.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/Wapseddy-ft-Drilli-Next-Level-Igbo-Version.mp3

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

The post MUSIC: Wapseddy – Next Level | Igbo Version ft. Drilli appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

