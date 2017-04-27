Pages Navigation Menu

MUSIC: Wapseddy – Next Level | Igbo Version ft. Drilli

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

The self acclaimed rookie of this year WAPSEDDY also known as SIIZY came into the wave with his previous banger tittled fagbana ft. Trey tiny sets another pace with his new release titled Nextlevel in two version which he dedicated the second version to his eastern fans for their support.

Listen and enjoy nextlevel in two version from Wapseddy.



