MUSIC: WizzyPro Ft. Runtown & Dr Jazz – Oh No

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

The Guy with the Brain-Box, Highly-talented hit-making producer, WizzyPro of “Emergency” fame switches things up with this beautiful NEW song titled “OH NO” featuring Rave of the moment Runtown and Dr Jazz.

Enjoy this latest offering as more great tunes is soon to hit you up from the Super Producer.


 

