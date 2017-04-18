MUSIC: YungJay – Protect me (Prod. Fricky J)
South South Records (SRR) presents her newest recording act who doubles as a talented songwriter YUNGJAY in his brand new single titled PROTECT ME.
The song PROTECT ME is a song conscious music inspired by YUNGJAY’s delay struggle in the game and him asking God to always watch over him regardless his daily flaws produced by FRICKY J.
enjoy!!!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
