MUSIC: YungJay – Protect me (Prod. Fricky J)

South South Records (SRR) presents her newest recording act who doubles as a talented songwriter YUNGJAY in his brand new single titled PROTECT ME.

The song PROTECT ME is a song conscious music inspired by YUNGJAY’s delay struggle in the game and him asking God to always watch over him regardless his daily flaws produced by FRICKY J.

https://www.360nobs.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/YungJay-Protect-Me1.mp3

