Muslims should stop begging, it’s against Islam – Sultan of Sokoto
Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, says begging has no basis in Islam and warned Muslims in Nigeria to stop the act. He advised those engaging in such to find legitimate means of earning a living. Abubakar spoke on Saturday in Sokoto at the graduation of 2000 women trained in various skills by the wife […]
