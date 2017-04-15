Pages Navigation Menu

Muslims should stop begging, it’s against Islam – Sultan​ of Sokoto

Posted on Apr 15, 2017

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, says begging has no basis in Islam​ and warned Muslims in Nigeria to stop the act. ​He advised those engaging in such to find legitimate means of earning a living. Abubakar spoke on Saturday in Sokoto at the graduation of 2000 women trained in various skills by the wife […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

