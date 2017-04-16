Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

[MUST READ] You Are A Disgrace To Single Parents – Woman Writes Open Letter To #BBNaija Bisola

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

An Instagram user @fumsky, has taken to the social media platform to slam BBN contestant, Bisola, over her acts in the house. Read the letter below:- Dear Bisola, we the association of single parent are disappointed with your act on national TV few days ago.. I followed you because of your presence on social media. 😞😞 …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post [MUST READ] You Are A Disgrace To Single Parents – Woman Writes Open Letter To #BBNaija Bisola appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.