Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mutharika concedes there is no hope in tobacco – Malawi24

Posted on Apr 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Malawi24

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Mutharika concedes there is no hope in tobacco
Malawi24
President Peter Mutharika has appealed to all tobacco farmers to diversify into other profitable ventures with income they get from tobacco to avoid the pinch of the global campaign against tobacco. The Malawi leader said this on Tuesday during the

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.