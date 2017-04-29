MUTIGA: Sonko’s rise signals revolt of the poor against arrogant ruling elites – Daily Nation
MUTIGA: Sonko's rise signals revolt of the poor against arrogant ruling elites
Daily Nation
Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko speaks to the media after casting his vote for the Jubilee Party primaries on April 26, 2017 in Nairobi. PHOTO | SIMON MAINA | AFP. In Summary. Sonko's success signals the rise of the role of class and inequality in politics …
