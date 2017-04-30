My blue print is ready, says Mercy Johnson

•As she performs first assignment

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie who was recently appointed as the Senior Special Assistant to Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Entertainment, Arts and Culture, hit the ground running last week, when she hosted her first Stakeholders Summit on Entertainment, Art and Culture in the state.

The summit, which aimed at figuring out ways to move the entertainment industry forward in Kogi, had in attendance Governor, Yahaya Bello, among other dignitaries. The actress took to her Instagram page yesterday, to thank the governor, his cabinet members, the guest speaker and everyone who made it to the event, saying “My blue print is ready.”

“So we had the “First Stakeholders Meeting on Entertainment,Arts and Culture “ in Kogi State. A way to move forward. Thank you so much to everyone for making it happen. Thank you to His Excellency ,The Executive Governor of Kogi State, Deputy Gov, SSG mummy ,Chief of Staff and My Hon Commissioners,our guest speaker and Amb,Sunday Ododo, and to every stakeholder present or not,”she wrote.

