My deadbeat ex-husband blew my $420k on his side chick- Mary J Blige tells court
American singer-songwriter and record producer Mary J Blige is ripping into estranged husband Martin “Kendu” Isaacs for spending her hard-earned money on his new girlfriend, and demanding she supports his kids from a previous relationship. TMZ reports that Mary will refuse to pay for her husband’s spousal support as she accuses him of spending money…
