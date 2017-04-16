Pages Navigation Menu

My Dogs Eat Better Than Many Nigerians— Davido’s Brother Brag

Posted on Apr 16, 2017

Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke brag that his dogs eat better than most Nigerians.

 

He made this declaration on his Snapchat account yesterday.

He shared photos of someone preparing his dog foods which consisted of Diamond Naturals, Eggs. Mayonnaise, Corn beef and more.

In one of his snaps his caption reads: “Feel bad for most dogs in naija! Owners don’t care to give them the proper food why they be looking skinny”. See  details below:

