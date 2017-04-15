Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

My Dogs Eat Better Than Some Of You – Davido’s Brother Brags

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian music act, Davido, born David Adeleke’s brother, Adewale took to his social media page on Snapchat to call out his fans. Adewale took to his Snapchat page to brag about his dogs noting that they are well fed and in fact, feed better than some of his fans. Along with the caption comes his…

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post My Dogs Eat Better Than Some Of You – Davido’s Brother Brags appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.