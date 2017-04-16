Pages Navigation Menu

My Dogs Eat Better Than Some Of You – Davido’s Brother Tells Fans

Posted on Apr 16, 2017 in Entertainment

Davido’s elder brother, has taken to Snapchat to brag to his loyal social media followers. He told his followers that his dogs eats better than some of them. This is coming after one of the Davido’s cousin mocked Runtown for buying a Lamborghini, even when he doesn’t own a rolex. Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke is …

