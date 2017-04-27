Former Super Eagles goalie Vincent Enyeama ruled out of the season – NAIJ.COM
Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Former Super Eagles goalie Vincent Enyeama ruled out of the season
NAIJ.COM
Former Super Eagles first choice goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury. The former Enyimba stopper has been Lille's first choice for many seasons, and will not miss the remainder …
Enyeama ruled out for rest of the season
Injury rules Enyeama out for rest of the season
Talk of Vincent Enyeama return exposes Super Eagles shortcomings
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!