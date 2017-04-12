My election into CAF exco has liberated Nigerian football — Pinnick

By Jude Opara, Abuja

Still basking in the euphoria of his dramatic election into the executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick says his ascendancy has liberated Nigerian football.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, Pinnick said he decided to take the bull by the horns by contesting that election because of his belief that getting into CAF will be a huge plus for Nigerian football.

He further claimed that already that has started yielding results as the NFF in the last couple of days has been involved in a series of meetings with potential sponsors and partners, with some of them even agreeing to pick the wage bill of the Super Eagles coaches.

“We are having series of meetings with companies that are truly coming to take charge of the salaries of all our coaches in the national teams. I can assure you that things are looking brighter with this victory; companies are coming in to partner with us now.

“My victory at CAF has liberated Nigerian football, immediately after my victory, a company that was running away from us called me up and said they would want to come back to the negotiating table with us, we are now a big brand”.

The NFF boss further stated that apart from congratulatory letters he has been receiving from business magnates like Aliko Dangote, some other unnamed blue chip companies have also called the federation to ask for roles they may want them to intervene.

The post My election into CAF exco has liberated Nigerian football — Pinnick appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

