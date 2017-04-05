‘My father deflowered me’

A 36-year-old man, Okoro Sunday, who allegedly raped his 17-year-old daughter, was on Wednesday brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Sunday, who resides in Mushin area of Lagos, was also accused of hitting his wife’s head with piston, beat her and other children when the girl raised alarm.

He is facing a five-count charge of raping, assault, breach of peace, sexual harassment and attempted murder.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Ajayi Emmanuel, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 28 at his residence.

Emmanuel said that the accused forcefully had carnal knowledge of his daughter.

He said that on the said date, the accused lured the girl to the bathroom and had sexual intercourse with her.

According to him, the girl alleged that it was her father that `deflowered’ her.

He said the girl narrated everything that happened that day to her mother when she returned from work.

“The woman confronted her husband with the allegation, but he pounced on her and used a piston to hit her forehead, which caused her head injuries.

“The accused also beat the victim’s siblings after they confronted him and rained abuses on him when they heard about the incident.

“The case was reported to the police by wife of the accused,’’ Emmanuel told the court.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 137, 166, 171, 228 and 267 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

Newsmen report that Section 137 prescribes life imprisonment for offender upon conviction.

The Magistrate, Mr E.A. Azeez, granted the accused bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

The case was adjourned until May 10 for trial.

