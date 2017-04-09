Pages Navigation Menu

“My Father Said I Will Suffer If I Go With My Mother” – Yung6ix (See Tweet)

Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Rapper, Yung6ix shared a touching tweet today of what his father told him, His father left him at age 17 and fortunately for the rapper, all turned out well for him. See below Source: Twitter

