My husband is a thief, fetish, irresponsible, housewife tells court

By Yinka Ajayi

A housewife, Mrs. Ganiat Adegbayi of 9 Asubiojo Alaba, Lagos, has asked an Ajegunle Customary Court to dissolve her 20-year-marriage to the father of her four children, Mr. Adegbayi.

Ganiat, who accused her husband of being fetish and irresponsible, said: “He has been irresponsible from the very day I entered his house. He is incapable of feeding his children not to talk of sponsoring them in school. He often steals my money meant for my petty business.

“On several occasions, he came home with fetish substances, making invocations that would leave me unable to make up my mind to divorce him. He threatens to harm me if I attempt to divorce him. His family and mine are tired, so they don’t want to get involved any longer in our affairs.”

She stressed the need for the court to put their four children in her custody as her husband has not proved to be unable to provide for them. “Our children, Rofiat Adegbayi, 20years, Mutiat, 17years, Morufat, 15years and our only son, Abdul-Basit 10years, will prefer staying with me as they are aware of their father’s drunkeness and lackadaisical lifestyle.” The case was adjourned till April 27, 2017 for further hearing.

