My husband is an alcholic – Gistmaster (blog)
|
My husband is an alcholic
Gistmaster (blog)
My husband is hopefully a recovering alcoholic. He has gone through treatment 3 times. He has been sober almost 30 days. He is on the drug that makes you very ill if you drink. He says this time he is going to stay sober. My main concern is, he has …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!